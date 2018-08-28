Tanzania: Hilarious Moment When Hamisa's Son Rejected Diamond's Mother

Videos of singer Diamond Platnumz and model Hamisa Mobetto's son Dylan rejecting his granny Bi Sandra have been shared online.

The boy was on Sunday spending time with his celebrity father at a playground.

The two ended their day with a visit to Diamond's sister Esma's beauty shop where their mother Bi Sandra was.

Bi Sandra tried to cuddle his grandson, but the boy let out a loud cry prompting Esma to take him away.

In another instance, a sleepy Dylan was placed on his granny's lap but he woke up and burst out another cry.

Bi Sandra and her grandson have had a frosty relationship that is reported to have been caused by her dislike of her son's baby mama Hamisa.

Dylan was finally recognized as the third grandchild in July during Bi Sandra's birthday after a series of pleas by Diamond to his mother to "love all her grandkids equally."

During Bi Sandra's birthday party, a cake from Dylan was presented to her and she was recorded on video saying, "Si Dylan ni mume wangu?"

Ebu oneni Kwani kuna nini Daylan anagoma kabisa kubebwa na bibi yake😂😂😂💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽

A post shared by Udaku & Umbea Grade One! (@jaymaudaku) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

Dyllan hamtaki Bibi yake😂😂😂😂😂 ila bibi naye kama hataki kumbeba 😂😂😂 @mama_dangote tunaomba umpost sasaaaa

A post shared by Udaku & Umbea Grade One! (@jaymaudaku) on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:54am PDT