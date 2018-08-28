Kenya: New Wave of Crime As Thieves Use Sedatives Before Break-Ins

Kisumu residents have raised alarm over a new wave of crime where criminals use sedatives before breaking into houses.

The burglary, coupled with rising insecurity in the lake side city is worrying residents who have now petitioned the security authorities to step up hunt for the criminals.

Through their umbrella body, Kisumu City Residents Voice, they want the police to investigate claims that criminals were now using anaesthetic drugs to sedate unsuspecting residents.

The lobby group chairman Audi Ogada lamented that crime rate had soared in the city.

"You have also noticed that just in the last three Weeks, five suspects have been lynched by members of the public because they feel police are doing little to combat crime," Mr Ogada said.

RISING CRIME RATE

He called on police bosses in Nyanza region led by regional boss Leonard Katana to intervene and help reduce the rising crime wave.

Dr James Obondi, an Orthopaedic surgeon at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) on Sunday told the Nation the criminals were obtaining some anaesthetic drugs through the backdoor for the illegal use.

"The most popular one they use is halothane that is used as an anaesthesia in theatre. It is a volatile drug that evaporates and causes sedation especially in closed door," Dr Obondi said.

He went on: "The sale of the drug is usually restricted but some unscrupulous people may be selling them to criminals over the counter. If used in excess, they cause liver toxicity."

SPRAY ROOMS

The criminals are said to spray the rooms using the drugs, before breaking in despite houses being inhabited. They steal at their comfort.

On Sunday, Nation Media Group photographer Tonny Omondi was the latest casualty of the brazen theft: "I covered the Safaricom Twaweza concert on Saturday night and was driven home safely. Unfortunately, when I woke up, I realised the thugs broke into my house using the kitchen window. They stole my gas cooker, camera and photography accessories," he said.

Kisumu OCPD Meshack Kiptum said that nature of crime was common in Mamboleo and Ogango estates.

"We have launched probe to establish who are behind such crime," Mr Kiptum said.