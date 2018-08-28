27 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Is New Campaign for Sport Hunting in Kenya Being Pushed By Poachers?

Tagged:

Related Topics

There is a proposal to introduce a Bill to allow tourists to engage in sport hunting in Kenya. That is simply allowing tourists to shoot and kill wildlife at a fee.

That even one can dare propose game hunting in a country whose rhinos, elephants and lions are on the verge of extinction is, to say the least, abominable. Our law courts are full of poaching cases.

Last week, Malaysian customs officials seized 50 rhino horns worth $12 million at Kuala Lumpur airport. This might have originated in East Africa.

If game hunting is legalised, then Kenya will have to forget tourism for good as that will open the country to poachers.

Primates, zebras, hippos and gazelles will dress our dinner table at home at also eateries. We will have mongoose soup, roast crocodile and python stew, gnu tongue and warthog head for sale.

WILDEBEEST MIGRATION

In short, we may as well prepare to bid farewell to the annual Masai Mara wildebeest migration spectacle, which is among the Wonders of the World.

History has shown that, where game hunting or poaching is prevalent, wild animals migrate to safer areas -- which means they may leave Kenya.

Those that may remain may forage or only hunt at night; so, non-hunting tourists may never even see them.

Where are the conservationists of this world? Why is Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala silent when, only last month, he was breathing fire when 11 rhinos died in Tsavo during relocation?

Kenya

Kenyatta and Trump - in Search of a Reputation Boost

The meeting between US President Trump and Kenyan President Kenyatta served the interests of both leaders at least in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.