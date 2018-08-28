Kenya: Is New Campaign for Sport Hunting in Kenya Being Pushed By Poachers?

There is a proposal to introduce a Bill to allow tourists to engage in sport hunting in Kenya. That is simply allowing tourists to shoot and kill wildlife at a fee.

That even one can dare propose game hunting in a country whose rhinos, elephants and lions are on the verge of extinction is, to say the least, abominable. Our law courts are full of poaching cases.

Last week, Malaysian customs officials seized 50 rhino horns worth $12 million at Kuala Lumpur airport. This might have originated in East Africa.

If game hunting is legalised, then Kenya will have to forget tourism for good as that will open the country to poachers.

Primates, zebras, hippos and gazelles will dress our dinner table at home at also eateries. We will have mongoose soup, roast crocodile and python stew, gnu tongue and warthog head for sale.

WILDEBEEST MIGRATION

In short, we may as well prepare to bid farewell to the annual Masai Mara wildebeest migration spectacle, which is among the Wonders of the World.

History has shown that, where game hunting or poaching is prevalent, wild animals migrate to safer areas -- which means they may leave Kenya.

Those that may remain may forage or only hunt at night; so, non-hunting tourists may never even see them.

Where are the conservationists of this world? Why is Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala silent when, only last month, he was breathing fire when 11 rhinos died in Tsavo during relocation?