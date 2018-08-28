Kenya: Margaret Kenyatta, Melania Trump Hold Talks On 'Common Goals'

Photo: Uhuru Kenyatta/Facebook

First Ladies Margaret Kenyatta and Melania Trump "enjoyed an afternoon together" on Monday that included an "open dialogue," the White House said in a press statement.

Mrs Kenyatta and Mrs Trump "focused on their common goals and their respective initiatives on behalf of children," the statement added, citing the Kenyan First Lady's Beyond Zero Initiative and Mrs Trump's Be Best campaign.

The two undertakings "are united under the goal of improving and protecting the well-being of children," the White House said.

The statement noted that Mrs Trump plans to visit Africa in October but did not indicate which countries will be on her itinerary.

"The determination with which Kenya strives to create better lives for its children is a shared compassion with the United States," Mrs Trump said.

"I am very much looking forward to visiting Africa. Thank you to First Lady Margaret Kenyatta for coming to the White House today. I look forward to future opportunities for us to collaborate."