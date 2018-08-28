27 August 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Statement On Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

Following recent media reports, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) authoritatively confirms that there has been no decision regarding the hosting rights of the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018 scheduled for 17 November to 1 December.

The subject will be discussed at the next meeting of the Organising Committee for Women's Football to be held in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, 12 September 2018. The report of the last inspection visit is among items on the agenda.

The final decision will be taken by the CAF Executive Committee at its meeting on 27-28 September 2018 in Egypt.

Ghana

Ghana to Give the Late Kofi Annan a State Funeral

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced that the recently deceased former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi… Read more »

Read the original article on CAF.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.