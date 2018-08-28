Africa: Statement On Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018

Following recent media reports, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) authoritatively confirms that there has been no decision regarding the hosting rights of the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018 scheduled for 17 November to 1 December.

The subject will be discussed at the next meeting of the Organising Committee for Women's Football to be held in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, 12 September 2018. The report of the last inspection visit is among items on the agenda.

The final decision will be taken by the CAF Executive Committee at its meeting on 27-28 September 2018 in Egypt.