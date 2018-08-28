27 August 2018

South Africa: Man Shot Multiple Times in Front of His Wife in Pretoria

A 33-year-old man was shot at point black range multiple times in front of his wife in Pretoria on Monday evening, paramedics said.

"His wife was in the vehicle, but they didn't harm her," spokesperson for emergency service Best Care Xander Loubser.

He said said an unknown man approached the man's car and shot him multiple times through the front window on the corner of Paul Kruger and Fred Nicholson streets.

He was shot in the upper body.

The gunman fled the scene in a getaway car, Loubser added.

The man was transported to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in a critical condition.

Police did not respond to News24's request for further details.

