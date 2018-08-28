South Africa: Limpopo Farm Owner Discovers 3 Lion Carcasses On Property, 2 With Heads and Paws Cut Off

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the killing of three lions at a farm in the Letsitele area over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the farm owner had been patrolling around the camp when she noticed that a part of the fence had been cut through.

Ngoepe said the owner then made the gruesome discovery of the carcasses of two lions with their heads and paws cut off.

He said a third carcass was found at same spot, with no missing parts.

"The method used during the killing of these animals is subject to the ongoing police investigations," he said.

Anyone with information can contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082 565 6524, the crime stop number 08600 10111, the Crime Line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station.

Source: News24