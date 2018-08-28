27 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sexual Assault Trial of Ex-Coach At Parktown Boys High School Postponed

Tagged:

Related Topics

The trial of the man accused of sexually assaulting boys at Parktown Boys High School has been postponed until Tuesday.

The case was meant to continue on Monday before Acting Judge Peet Johnson at the High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

Several witnesses were meant to take the stand, but proceedings had to be postponed because defence advocate William Robertse had been booked off by the doctor.

The 22-year-old former assistant water polo coach walked into court dressed in a black suit, white shirt and blue tie, with relatives accompanying him.

Last week, he admitted to 144 charges of sexual assault, the National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane told News24.

Mjonondwane also added that there were a further 183 charges which the State would need evidence on in order for him to be charged.

The charges range from rape, sexual assault, attempted murder, showing pornography to minors, and sexual grooming.

The allegations emerged after he was caught on a surveillance camera allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil's genitals in the common room of the school's hostel in November 2016.

The accused left court shortly after the announcement of the postponement. He remains out on bail as the case continues.

Source: <b>News24</b>

South Africa

Sam Smith Coming to South Africa in 2019

Soul singer Sam Smith announced on Tuesday that his Thrill of it All tour will be coming to South Africa in April 2019. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.