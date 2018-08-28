27 August 2018

News24Wire

South Africa: Parts of Gauteng and Nwest Without Water After Pump Station Explodes

Residents in parts of Gauteng and the North West will be without water after the Rand Water Eikenhof Pumping station exploded on Monday afternoon.

"There was an explosion of an electrical transformer belonging to City Power. It affected Rand Water's normal operations," Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said.

The incident happened around 13:00.

Mohale said it will affect water supply in parts of western Johannesburg, the West Rand, and Rustenburg in the North West.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said emergency services were still fighting the fire.

"Inside the substation there is oil that is burning currently so it is not safe for our technicians to go inside. Once they have been given the green light we will be able to determine the cause of the fire," Mangena.

Mangena said no staff members were injured during the explosion.

More to follow.

