28 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sam Smith Coming to South Africa in 2019

Photo: Big Concerts
Sam Smith to tour South Africa.

Soul singer Sam Smith announced on Tuesday that his Thrill of it All tour will be coming to South Africa in April 2019.

He'll be performing in Johannesburg on 13 and 14 April at the Ticketpro Dome and in Cape Town on 16 and 17 April at the Grand Arena, Grand West.

This is another Big Concerts experience presented by 947, KFM, M-Net and Channel24.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, 30 August at 09:00 on Big Concert's website.

Discovery card holders get an exclusive 48-hour presale from 28 August 2018 at 09:00.

Sam Smith first hit the charts as the featured singer on the 2012 Disclosure song Latch , and he released his first single, Lay Me Down , soon after.

Smith's next hit was on a featured role by Naughty Boy's Bollywood-inspired La La La . With Smith's vocals the song became an instant No.1 single in the UK in 2013. He then released his first EP, Nirvana .

The Thrill of It All , which has already sold 4 million copies, sees Sam once again working alongside close friend and long term collaborator Jimmy Napes as well as the likes of Timbaland, Malay, Jason 'Poo Bear' Boyd and Stargate. The album also sees Sam collaborate with unsigned artist, YEBBA for their breath-taking track No Peace .

Tour Information:

Johannesburg

13 and 14 April 2019

Ticketpro Dome

Ticket Price: From R575

Tickets available from Big Concerts starting Thursday 30 August at 09:00.

Cape Town

16 and 17 April 2019 Grand West, Grand Arena

Ticket Price: From R575

Tickets available from Big Concerts starting Thursday 30 August at 09:00.

