Uganda: Tortured Bobi Wine Admitted to Rubaga Hospital

Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been admitted to Lubaga Hospital.

Bobi Wine who is facing treason charges was on Monday granted bail by Gulu High Court that was presided over by Justice Stephen Mubiru.

Thirty two other suspects including Arua Municipality MP-elect, Mr Kassiano Wadri , Jinja East MP, Mr Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP, Mr Gerald Karuhanga and a host of other political activists were also granted bail.

Bobi Wine who left Gulu town in an ambulance arrived at Lubaga Hospital at about 10pm.

A crowd of boda boda riders and three police patrol cars accompanied the ambulance up to the medical facility.

Bobi's arrival at Lubaga created some security breaches as supporters entered the medical facility through several gates.

He was checked in Clinical Ward 1 which is next to the ward where Mityana Municipality MP, Mr Francis Zaake, who has been receiving treatment at the hospital for two weeks.

Mr Zaake and Bobi Wine were arrested and tortured by security operatives a day before the Arua Municipality by-election.

Mr Zaake is yet to be charged because he "escaped" from detention.

Mr Wadri, Bobi Wine's wife and some family members were at the hospital.

The detention and torture of the politicians has attracted widespread local and international condemnation.