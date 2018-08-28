28 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Tortured Bobi Wine Admitted to Rubaga Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Kabengwa

Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been admitted to Lubaga Hospital.

Bobi Wine who is facing treason charges was on Monday granted bail by Gulu High Court that was presided over by Justice Stephen Mubiru.

Thirty two other suspects including Arua Municipality MP-elect, Mr Kassiano Wadri , Jinja East MP, Mr Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP, Mr Gerald Karuhanga and a host of other political activists were also granted bail.

Bobi Wine who left Gulu town in an ambulance arrived at Lubaga Hospital at about 10pm.

A crowd of boda boda riders and three police patrol cars accompanied the ambulance up to the medical facility.

Bobi's arrival at Lubaga created some security breaches as supporters entered the medical facility through several gates.

He was checked in Clinical Ward 1 which is next to the ward where Mityana Municipality MP, Mr Francis Zaake, who has been receiving treatment at the hospital for two weeks.

Mr Zaake and Bobi Wine were arrested and tortured by security operatives a day before the Arua Municipality by-election.

Mr Zaake is yet to be charged because he "escaped" from detention.

Mr Wadri, Bobi Wine's wife and some family members were at the hospital.

The detention and torture of the politicians has attracted widespread local and international condemnation.

Uganda

Museveni Vows to Sack EC Officials

President Museveni has vowed to get rid of the current Electoral Commission which he accused of being corrupt, and said… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.