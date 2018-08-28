28 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: More Rain Expected in Nairobi and Central Highlands

By Elvis Ondieki

Nairobi residents should brace themselves for more gridlocks on their evening commutes, like was the case on Monday, as the weatherman predicts more showers for the next one week.

Many city dwellers had to wait for buses for many hours on Monday evening after motorists jammed the roads following heavy rain.

At the busy Kencom stage, for instance, there was no bus by 8.30pm on Monday as commuters with umbrellas waited patiently for buses to ferry them home.

The scenario was replicated at the Ambassadeur stage and many others in the city.

The Kenya Meteorological Department, in a Monday evening forecast covering up to September 3, said the Kenyan capital and other areas of the central highlands will experience "mainly cool and cloudy mornings with the possibility of rains".

In the afternoons and evenings, said the weatherman, showers will be expected over a few places in the central highlands area that covers not only Nairobi but also Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Murang'a among other areas.

The forecast says that areas in the Lake Victoria Basin and most areas of the Rift Valley will also experience afternoon and evening showers, while northern Kenya will witness sunny conditions.

At, the Coast, it will be mostly sunny over the forecast period, though it is likely to change between Friday and Monday when "there will be a possibility of morning showers".

