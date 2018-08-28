28 August 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Water Crisis Hits Masvingo - Residents Without Supplies for a Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

Masvingo residents have gone for a week without running water supplies in a crisis the outgoing mayor has blamed on the government.

Taps have been dry in all suburbs since Wednesday last week, forcing residents to rely on unsafe sources and at risk of water-borne diseases.

Long queues have been the order of the day at the few boreholes drilled by non-governmental organisations which were however condemned as unsafe for human usage.

Council authorities said the crisis was due to a breakdown at the city's decades-old main pumping station.

Director of health Zvapano Munganasa urged residents to first boil water the boreholes before consumption.

"The city of Masvingo advises that the fault at Bushmead Waterworks has, unfortunately, not been rectified," he said.

"While efforts continue to fix the pumps, water bowsers are distributing water to the worst affected areas. Kindly bear with us during this period."

Outgoing mayor, Hubert Fidze government for the crisis saying council's proposal of securing a standby pump for the city was rejected by the Harare administration.

"We are in a water crisis which should be obviously addressed with the urgency it requires," he said.

"This scenario has never been experienced over the past decades. However, this should be a wake-up call for the city and corrective measures should be always available.

"There should be a standby pump and all efforts have to be made to circumvent the bureaucracy and purchase a new pump as a matter of urgency with the assistance of the government."

In 2016 council signed a $50 million deal with a Chinese financial partner to augment the city's water pumping capacity.

The loan was supposed to be repaid in 20 years as government was the underwriter, but nothing has materialized to date.

Zimbabwe

Govt Buys 90 New Vehicles for Chiefs

President Emmerson Mnangagwa handed over 90 new cars acquire by government chiefs in Harare on Monday. Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.