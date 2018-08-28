28 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ramaphosa to Host UK Prime Minister Theresa May

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: GCIS
UK Prime Minister Theresa May and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May in Cape Town on Tuesday.

May, who is on a working visit to South Africa, is also expected to deliver the keynote address at the event on the Foreshore.

She is expected to travel to three African nations this week, seeking to emphasise the trading opportunities open to the UK as it leaves the European Union.

Fin24 earlier reported that she would meet with her counterparts in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya on a five-day visit, accompanied by 29 business executives, ranging from FTSE 100 bank Standard Chartered, to London-based start-up Farm.ink, which has created an information-sharing mobile platform for farmers.

Source: News24

South Africa

British Prime Minister Welcomes 'Legal' Land Reform

The UK supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's approach to land reform and believes it could potentially unlock further… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.