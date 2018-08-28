South Africa: Ramaphosa to Host UK Prime Minister Theresa May

Photo: GCIS

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May in Cape Town on Tuesday.

May, who is on a working visit to South Africa, is also expected to deliver the keynote address at the event on the Foreshore.

She is expected to travel to three African nations this week, seeking to emphasise the trading opportunities open to the UK as it leaves the European Union.

Fin24 earlier reported that she would meet with her counterparts in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya on a five-day visit, accompanied by 29 business executives, ranging from FTSE 100 bank Standard Chartered, to London-based start-up Farm.ink, which has created an information-sharing mobile platform for farmers.

Source: News24