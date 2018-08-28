Namibia: Geingob Says Government Doing Its Best

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob says the government is doing its best to solve socio-economic challenges facing the country, and that those criticising its efforts were not being honest.

Geingob made the remarks on Sunday during the commemoration of Heroes Day held at Nkurenkuru in Kavango East.

The date of 26 August 1966 was recorded in Namibian history when Swapo guerrilla fighters launched their first armed attack on a South African military contingent at Omugulu-Gwombashe in north-western Namibia.

That day was instrumental to Namibia's liberation struggle, which brought about the independence of the country in 1990.

During the event, the President said although the government was still struggling to bring about justice, equality and fairness in terms of social welfare, it has "made good progress" with reducing poverty rates and expanding infrastructure.

He said some of the government's successes since 1990 was that they have managed to build "many schools" across the country, reduced poverty, and introduced the monthly pension grant for the elderly, "which has been increased by more than 60% in the last three years to reach N$1 250".

While emphasising the role played by those who died for the liberation of the country, Geingob said people should be grateful for the government's efforts, and join hands to tackle challenges as one force.

He added that people who behave as if the government was not doing anything to solve problems have an agenda of trying to "divide us".

"It is dishonest to say that nothing has been done for the past 28 years after independence, and those who are saying it are lying.

"We are doing our best, and if we hold hands, we shall achieve our objectives. We should not succumb to cynicism. Those who seek to divide us at every turn and opportunity will fail," he stated.

Geingob stressed that the government will continue to find just solutions to the remaining challenges of poverty, landlessness and genocide "with a clear mind of urgency".

He said Namibians should have "difficult conversations" with the aim of finding peaceful and sustainable solutions to the aforementioned challenges.

According to him, the government would also pursue "all possible means" to deal with income disparities, high unemployment, and the existence of pockets of extreme poverty.

This would be done through committing the wealth of the country in the hands of the future generation to restore the dignity of the majority.

"Restoration can only come about through the correction of historical injustices. If we don't correct the wrongs of the past through appropriate policies and actions, our peace will not be sustainable. I invite each and every one of you to be part of the journey. No one should feel left out," he added.

The President at the event also stated that challenges such as land and income disparities should be solved through dialogues, and not through conflicts that would trigger war in the country.

He said war should never be an option in a democracy as it destroys peace, which he said was difficult to rebuild. Geingob also cautioned that "there are those who are intent on opening old wounds".

He noted that despite there being a "blanket amnesty" which was granted to those who fought during apartheid, there were people who want to expose events that took place during the colonial era.

Such people, he said, shall "open a Pandora's box, notwithstanding the fact that many collaborators and perpetrators of gross crimes against the people of Namibia are still here".

The President thus urged the nation to desist from such acts, and to look forward to the "path of peace, healing and national reconciliation", and not lose sight of the reasons for which so many Namibians sacrificed their lives.

"We still have in our midst some of those individuals who violated our rights. Should we try them for having banished many of us for close to three decades out of our motherland? Should we try them for having subjected and relegated our fellow countrymen and women to inhumane treatment at home?" Geingob asked.