THE Welwitschias' participation in the Currie Cup can still be saved depending on crucial talks between the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) and Namibia Rugby Limited (NRL) this week.

The Welwitchias were due to start their campaign in the Currie Cup First Division against the Griffons on Saturday, but after negotiations between the two parties broke down, the CEO of NRL, Mervin Green announced on Thursday night that the match against the Griffons had been cancelled.

Several South African media outlets expanded on the story, saying that Namibia had pulled out of the Currie Cup altogether, but the true facts seemed to have got lost in the process.

On Friday, timeslive.co.za reported that a lack of funds had led to Namibia's withdrawal from the competition.

"It's unfortunate that the Namibian team had to withdraw from the Currie Cup First Division' but our decision was that they have to pay for teams to travel to Windhoek for their home games' which they agreed to do'" they quoted SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux as saying.

"We've since been informed that they can't do that anymore and that the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias will withdraw from the competition' which means that all remaining teams will now have a bye on the weekend where they were scheduled to play the Namibians," Roux added.

On Sunday, the Rapport newspaper, however, reported that a power battle between the NRU and NRL had led to the Welwitschias' withdrawal, after they clashed over the appointment of the head coach.

The NRU overrode the decision by NRL to appoint JP Nel as head coach and appointed Johan Diergaardt as head coach in stead. The report, however, included some inaccuracies such as that Diergaardt would take over from Phil Davies, but in fact he replaced Lyn Jones who resigned in May and has since been appointed as head coach of Russia.

The chairman of NRL, Bradley Basson, on Monday, confirmed that the coaching issue and the NRL's High Performance (HP) pathway was at the crux of the matter.

"The issue is about the High Performance pathway of Namibia Rugby Limited - the company that was put in place by World Rugby to implement the HP programme. The coach that was appointed by the NRU doesn't fall within the HP pathway so now we must sort out the coaching issue," he said.

According to Basson, World Rugby did not condone the appointment of Diergaardt.

"Phil Davies is the head coach and director of rugby and it was his prerogative to appoint the supporting coaching staff. The coaches who worked with Lyn Jones are part of the HP structures and they knew the pathway. We don't doubt the expertise of Johan Diergaardt, but he was not part of the pathway so we need to first sort out this issue," he said, adding that "World Rugby has invested a lot in the High Performance programme so anything outside of that they won't condone."

"I'm not saying that Diergaardt can't be the coach. It's just that he is not part of the HP pathway, but in future he could be included," he added.

Amongst the issues to be resolved is who has the mandate to appoint coaches. Green had earlier stated it was the NRL's mandate, but NRU president Corry Mensah has now overriden that decision and appointed Diergaardt in stead.

Basson said he was confident that they could resolve the issue and that the Welwitschias could still compete in the Currie Cup First Division.

"I'm confident the issue can be resolved, but it's important that the NRU and NRL work together with a common aim and that is to be competitive at the 2019 Rugby World Cup," he said.

Namibia Rugby Limited, meanwhile, issued a statement saying they would hold a press conference about the issue on Tuesday.