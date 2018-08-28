Tunisia/Zambia: Etoile Promise No Favours for Zesco

Etoile du Sahel have assured told Zesco United they are not going to do them an favours in Tuesday's Group D ultimate match in Ndola.

The Tunisians, 2007 winners are already through to the quarterfinals, sealing their spot with two games to spare, are on 11 pints, five more than second place Primeiro de Agosto of Angola.

Zambia's Zesco are third on five points, one point ahead of Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland, who face Primeiro de Agosto also on Tuesday.

"We are professionals and we have to work and respect our opponents and respect ourselves and are determined to win," Etoile coach Chiheb Ellili told the media in Ndola on Sunday.

"So, I know that for Zesco United, this game means too much for them because they are playing for qualification and they have to win and wait for other results but for what is important for my team is to play for a win."

Etoile has lost just once this term, a 1-0 defeat to Plateau United of Nigeria, but went on to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate. They have since been impressive away from home, having collected two draws and a win on the road.

Meanwhile, Zesco hope to continue where they left off in their penultimate match last week, where they beat Swallows 3-0 away from home in Mavuso.

Focus will again be on striker Lazarus Kambole who scored a hat-trick in the victory over Swallows, taking his tally to six in the competition.

Kambole will be hoping lightning will strike again against Etoile, this time in a favourable manner, after scoring the consolation against the Tunisians in the 2-1 defeat in the reverse last May in Sousse.

The Zambians also welcome back defender Simon Silwimba who missed the Swallows match due to suspension. Striker Jesse Were, defender Marcel Kalonda and midfielder Enock Sabumukama are also back after missing the trip to Swaziland due to administrative reasons.