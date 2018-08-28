Malawi: Woman Commits Suicide to Escape Justice for Infidelity

Chikwawa — A 20-year-old woman in Chikwawa committed suicide on Friday after her long time fiancée uncovered her infidelity.

The deceased, Esther Chinayi hanged herself in her house at Lauji 2 Village in the area of Traditional Authority Katunga in the district.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin said Chinayi had long been in a relationship with a 17- year-old boy.

"Their relationship reportedly sailed smoothly until a few days ago when the deceased bought herself a phone," he said. "She is said to have secretly communicated with her ex-lover, double-crossing the long time fiancée," Benjamin said.

The police spokesperson said a fierce row erupted between the two lovebirds after some texts were exposed in the girlfriend's phone.

"The man confiscated the phone and handed it over to his would-be mother in-law, only for it to be stolen by his lover," he added.

"At around 18:00 hours on (Friday), the teenaged lover decided to visit his fiancé only to discover that the door was locked from inside," the police publicist said.

Benjamin said later, he broke into the house and found her longtime partner hanging lifeless from the roof of the house.

"The body was taken to Chikwawa District Hospital where an autopsy established that the death was due to strangulation and that no foul play has since been suspected," he said.

Meanwhile, police in the district are urging those leading stressful lives not to kill themselves but seek guidance from experts who provide counseling.