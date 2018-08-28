Malawi police are investigating death threats made to Youth and Society (YAS) executive director Charles Kajoloweka after publicly denouncing business magnate Leston Mulli claim of K8 billion interests from government.

National spokesman for police James Kadadzera said Kajoloweka, renowned for speaking boldly against corruption, nepotism and impunity, lodged the complaint to Mzuzu Police where he said statements were recorded.

"Since we have received the complaint, investigations are underway," said Kadadzera.

He said police take the matter "extremely seriously" and any offences identified will be investigated.

Mulli has since denied threatening to kill Kajoloweka, saying, he only questioned activist's interest on the matter, especially that the issue is also still in court.

Governance and rights activist Makhumbo Munthali has since urged the police to start acting on such threats, observing that the law enforcers have for a long time given a blind eye to such threats.

"Over the recent years we have continued to see the police giving a blind eye to allegations of death threats against human rights defenders, activists, journalists and some academics who comment on politics, especially if those implicated are linked to the ruling party," Munthali said.

Kajoloweka issued a statement questioning Mulli's claim following the July 20 2011 protests which damaged Mulli's companies--Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Foods.

Following events of July 20, 2011, the two companies sued government for damages due to the destruction of their property during the demonstrations and were awarded damages amounting to K3.1 billion.

However, Mulli is now allegedly seeking to be paid an additional K8 billion in interests on the initial amount already paid.

But Kajoloweka said he suspects this is another organised malfeasance to defraud the government, adding that Malawians deserve full disclosure on how this case has been handled.