28 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Zambian and Malawian in Cooler for Human Trafficking

Photo: Pixabay
By Alick Mande

Malawi Police in Mchinji are keeping in custody two people, a Zambian and Malawian nationals, for allegedly trafficking four people.

Police arrested the two on Sunday August 26th, 2018. The two are Mateyu Mnyowe aged 34 who hails from Matunduluzi village, Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe and Zambian National identified as Nason Phiri, 42, from Chipata.

Mchinji Police Sation Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kaitano Lubrino said the two were arrested following a tip-off.

"We managed to rescue four victims, Sitifano Chikalema (30), Alick Santhe (55), Ganizani Anthony (18) and one child whose name is withheld all from Lilongwe," explained Lubrino.

"The arrest of Mnyowe has assisted the police to broaden its investigations to establish the perpetrator behind him where results pointed towards a Zambian who was left behind in Lilongwe where he was still persuading to recruit more would be victims."

During interrogations, Mnyowe revealed that he was just used as a middle man to facilitate the transition process from Lilongwe to Zambia where the victims were supposed to work in tobacco fields.

The two have since been charged with Trafficking in Persons contrary to Section 14(1) of the Trafficking in persons Act, the Zambian national has also been charged with illegal entry

Last week police in the district also rescued 21 victims of human trafficking.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

