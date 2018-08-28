28 August 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria Begins Demographics, Health Survey

By Mercy Innocent

Minna — Nigeria Demographics and Health Survey (NDHS) has commenced a nation-wide study to appraise the nation's population, health and nutrition situation.

The Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC) for Niger State, Yusufu Mohammed Anka has disclosed.

He said about 30 clusters of 1,140 households in 20 local council areas would be surveyed in the up-to-date information on respondents' background.

He added that the survey would include malaria and genotype testing to give adequate knowledge about its prevalence and sickle cell diseases, as well as traits among children from 6 to 59 months.

