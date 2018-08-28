Namibia: Police Bar Ovaherero From Church

The Maharero Traditional Authority's Phanuel Kaapama yesterday said the police barred them entry to the Lutheran Church situated a few metres from Okahandja's Heroes and Heroines Cemetery for the red flag day commemorations.

Known as 'otjiserandu', the red flag day aims to serve as a remembrance of Samuel Maharero's life and the struggle against German troops, and is celebrated on 26 August annually.

Hundreds of Ovaherero and Ovambanderu community members led the Maharero royal house and by chief Kilus Nguvauva, among others, arrived at Okahandja on Friday to celebrate the day.

The police stopped the leaders from lighting the fire at the disputed erf, despite the Okahandja municipality permitting them to do so.

Kaapama said because they could not light the holy fire, they could also not enter the graveside nor touch the gravestones as the ritual was not being followed.

According to him, the people stood outside the cemetery where they bowed, and aimed to do the same at the Lutheran Church as well.

Kaapama said Otjozondjupa deputy police commissioner Heinrich Tjiveze denied them entry, thinking the land on which the church stands belongs to the Ovaherero Traditional Authority led by paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro.

"The police were misinformed. They did not have their facts right, and thought the land belonged to the Ovaherero Traditional Authority. It belongs to the church itself," he explained.

Despite all these hindrances, such as not being able to light the holy fire and thus not being able to enter the graveyard, as well as the police denying them entry to the church premises, Kaapama felt the event was a successful one.

Chief Tjinaani Maharero suggested that the red flag day and the national Heroes Day should be celebrated as one event in 2023 when it is the centenary anniversary of Samuel Maharero's death.

"We plan to build a monument. We plan to engage government on this, as well as on the budget for this," said Maharero, adding that all events will be held in such a way as to gain momentum for the anniversary.

The division between the OTA and the Maharero clan has been ongoing for over five years now, and was cemented by Rukoro in July this year when he announced that the red flag day commemoration by his faction would be held on 18 July as of next year.

Before this announcement, Rukoro had also announced in early April changes to the red flag, where the symbol of Samuel Maharero was replaced with that of the late revered chief Hosea Kutako.

Additionally, Rukoro also replaced the symbol of a kudu with that of a lion, as well as changing the inscription on the flag, 'Mukuru Punaete Samuel Maharero' to 'Hosea Komombumbi Kutako Mukuru Punaete'.