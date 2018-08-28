25 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Food, Drug Authority Acquires New Name

The Food, Medicine & Health Care Administration & Control Authority has restructured itself by cascading most of its existing responsibilities to the federal and regional health bureaus.

Newly named the Food & Drug Administration Authority, its main mandate will be controlling food and medicine.

The restructuring takes effect beginning this fiscal year, according to Samson Abraha, public relations officer of the authority.

Tasks which the former authority has been dealing with, including quality and standard control of healthcare institutes, issues related with health care professionals and control and follow up of hygiene and sanitation have been allocated to the Ministry of Health and regional health bureaus.

Employees, who were working on these assignments, will be transferred to the respective offices, according to Samson.

