25 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Secures 152.7b Br Aid, Grant

Ethiopia has sourced close to 152.7 billion Br in foreign aid and grants during the past fiscal year.

The money was secured through multilateral agreements with the World Bank, African Development Bank, European Investment Bank, European Union and United Nations, as well as bilateral agreements with China and other countries.

The past fiscal year's foreign aid and grants total is 54.48pc higher than the value gained the previous year.

The Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation also reported that it has secured 111.8 billion Br for the implementation programs, which is 41pc higher than the previous year.

Financial aid flows for projects has increased due to the country's performance in implementing programmes, according to a press release from the Ministry.

