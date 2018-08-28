Close to 23 towns in the country are going to receive modern solid waste management systems following 445 million dollars of financial assistance from the World Bank Group.

The capital will take the largest share of the funding with 225 million dollars. The remainder will be invested in other big and medium level towns across the country.

It is customary to see heaps of solid waste in the main towns of the country, where the stench of the waste exposes residents to various respiratory and related diseases, according to Negash Wegesho, state minister of water and sanitation sector at the Ministry of Water, Irrigation & Electricity.

"Solid waste has also been the cause of floods in the cities," according to Negash.