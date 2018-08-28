Namibia: Arts Summit Ends On High Note

The Arts Summit of Southern Africa (ASSA) ended on a high note with the conclusion of the discussions and presentations centring on the need to recognise the creative sector as a key in alleviating poverty.

The summit took place in Windhoek from 21 to 23 August under the theme 'Human Creativity is a vital Economic, Social and Cultural Resource' and was held in an effort to establish a platform to allow for the exchange of ideas on how to tackle challenges facing the creative industries in the SADC region.

Various speakers shared important developments on policy resolutions, legislation and various other issues pertaining to the creative economy. On Wednesday, Avril Joffe, head of the cultural policy and management department at the Wits School of Arts, spoke on the importance of the creative economy to national development and regional integration. She reminded delegates about the challenges faced in implementing policies to foster the growth of the creative economy and criticised the 2002 SADC protocol on arts and culture.

"It wasn't a bad protocol, it's just that it's meaningless, it's an empty vessel and we need to make sure that it happens," she said urging those in creative sectors to influence their governments to meet the demands of these kinds of protocols or charters. "The question is, how do we fill these agreements with cultural content that is important to the sector?"

Chairperson of the Namibian Arts Council of Namibia (NACN), Patrick Sam spoke about the need for the cultural sector to be prioritised in terms of funding and resource allocation. He called on the need to fuel the spirit of activism within the arts sector. "A lot of people have become focused on arts as a means of access to opportunity and mobility but a lot of us aren't activists any more, around what we want, who we mobilse. Where are the centres of power? How do we influence them to make sure that we are a key pillar in that?"

The arts summit brought together experts from the region and beyond to discuss the way forward in shaping the right environment for the creative economy to grow in southern Africa. NACN, under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the International Federation of Arts and Culture Agencies (IFACCA), hosted the summit.

Closing the summit in style at the Warehouse Theatre, Namibian artists went all out to showcase their talent. Delegates were treated to a spiritual dance piece by Haymich Olivier and musical performances by Elemotho, Jackson Wahengo and Miss H who all had the crowd on their feet. A fashion production showcased the kind of magic that can happen when collaborations take place in the arts sector. Visual artist Nambowa Malua live-painted one of Deon Mathias' garments during an exciting fashion show that featured the familiar faces of rapper Lioness, Maria Nepembe and Nangula Nanyemba.