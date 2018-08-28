The provisional liquidators of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank have made a N$43,8 million breakthrough in their quest to trace and recover almost N$200 million siphoned out of the bank and sent to South Africa.

Provisional liquidators David Bruni and Ian McLaren received a boost for their efforts to recover money suspected to have been embezzled from the SME Bank through a court order granted in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday last week.

In terms of the order, four bank accounts, holding a combined amount of 43,8 million rand (N$43,8 million), have been frozen until further legal proceedings in which Bruni and McLaren intend to claim the funds in the accounts for the SME Bank, have been concluded.

An amount of R12,5 million is in one of the accounts in the name of the company Moody Blue Trade and Invest 14, according to First National Bank, where the account is held. The other three accounts - all in the name of the company AMFS Solutions - are also at FNB, and hold amounts of R29,7 million, R1,3 million, and N$230 000.

In an affidavit filed at the court, Bruni stated that through "various questionable transactions" that occurred between April 2015 and August 2016, payments totalling N$24,9 million had been made by the SME Bank to Moody Blue Trade and Invest 14, while a total amount of N$79,8 million paid by the bank to the South African close corporation Asset Movement and Financial Services, was channelled to AMFS Solutions.

According to Bruni, the transfer of money from the SME Bank to Moody Blue Trade and Invest 14 and AMFS Solutions was not correctly authorised by the bank, and investigations done by the Bank of Namibia and auditing firm BDO could not find evidence that the payments from the bank to the two companies had been legitimate.

It appeared that, at best for the two companies, money paid to them by the SME Bank amounted to incorrectly authorised transfers without a legal basis, "or at worst it is theft, alternatively fraud", Bruni said in his affidavit.

He informed the court that information provided to the SME Bank and BDO about an initial amount of N$196 million that the bank supposedly invested with the South African company Mamepe Capital proved to be "contradictory, unreliable, highly questionable and suspicious".

MONEY TRAIL

Bruni informed the court that after the Bank of Namibia took control of the SME Bank last year, it established that funds transferred to South Africa and allegedly invested in that country by the SME Bank amounted to N$199,7 million. Of that amount, N$32,7 million was seemingly still with Mamepe Capital, while N$167 million had been paid into various accounts in the names of other beneficiaries, namely Moody Blue Trade and Invest 14, Asset Movement and Financial Services, OMA Consultants, and Transparency.com, which had never been disclosed to the SME Bank's management as investment entities, Bruni said.

He also stated that Mamepe Capital's chief executive officer, Mauwane Kotane, has declared in an affidavit that an amount of N$188 million had been invested with his company for and on behalf of the SME Bank, and that this investment was due to be paid back to the bank in three parts at the end of June, August and September last year.

By the time he signed his affidavit on Thursday last week, Mamepe Capital had not sent a single cent of the SME Bank's money back to Namibia, though, Bruni stated.

Kotane was subpoenaed to give evidence to a commission of inquiry into the financial collapse of the SME Bank in Johannesburg last week, Bruni also recounted. However, after his lawyer initially confirmed that he would attend the inquiry, the lawyer informed the liquidators' lawyer on Tuesday last week that Kotane would not appear at the inquiry after all, as he had been booked off by a medical doctor until 29 August.

The Bank of Namibia took over the management of the SME Bank at the start of March last year, after discovering that a large investment which the SME Bank had placed with Mamepe Capital appeared to have been lost.

As a result of the expected loss of the investment, amounting to more than N$174 million, the central bank asked the High Court in early July last year to order the provisional winding-up of the SME Bank. Having found that the SME Bank was factually and commercially insolvent, judge Hannelie Prinsloo ordered on 29 November that the bank should be finally wound up.

The SME Bank's two minority shareholders, the Metropolitan Bank of Zimbabwe and the company World Eagle Investments, have lodged an appeal to the Supreme Court against that judgement. The appeal still has to be heard. The two minority shareholders have in the meantime also launched legal proceedings in the Windhoek High Court in an attempt to stop the Namibian commission of inquiry that is supposed to help Bruni and McLaren trace and recover the lost investments which caused the bank's closure last year.

The registered address of Moody Blue Trade and Invest 14 is in Germiston in South Africa's Gauteng province, while AMFS Solutions' registered address is in Benoni, also in Gauteng.

According to company registration documents filed at the South Gauteng High Court as part of the application for an order to have the companies' bank accounts frozen, Moody Blue Trade and Invest 14 has five directors - with four of the directors citizens of Greece. One of the four Greek directors is resident in Harare, Zimbabwe, while three are living in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

AMFS Solutions has only one director: a South African citizen, Carlo Stickling, with a residential address in Brakpan, Gauteng.