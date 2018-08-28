Namibia: Tourism Board Rebuked Over Contempt of Court

The Namibia Tourism Board has received an embarrassing rebuke from a Labour Court judge over its refusal to comply with a court order for the reinstatement of a senior employee who was dismissed more than two years ago.

Judge Thomas Masuku remarked in a judgement delivered in the Windhoek Labour Court on 17 August and released by the court near the end of last week that the tourism parastatal in a "blatant and daring manner" refused to comply with a court order for the reinstatement of its former head of finance, Ndapewa Kankondi, and for paying her about N$1 million.

By defying an order issued by acting judge Collins Parker in the labour court on 31 May, the NTB "has deliberately denigrated the esteem, dignity and repute of the court", and that spelled disaster for important constitutional principles like the independence of the judiciary, the rule of law, and equality before the law, which are the glue that holds Namibian society together, judge Masuku commented.

"To negate these imperatives is to strike at the very heart of a democratic dispensation, which should not be allowed or tolerated, particularly by a government entity, which should be exemplary in its words, actions and behaviour," the judge stated.

The remarks were made in a judgement on an urgent application by the NTB to set aside a labour arbitration award in Kankondi's favour. The NTB was also asking the court to refer the dispute between it and Kankondi back to the Office of the Labour Commissioner for an arbitration hearing to be held before a different labour arbitrator than the one who ruled in Kankondi's favour. According to the NTB's lawyer, Richard Mueller, he has been informed that the device used to record Kankondi's arbitration hearing before arbitrator Philip Mwandingi malfunctioned, with the result that there was no record of proceedings that could be used in an appeal by the NTB against Mwandingi's decision.

Mwandingi found on 15 May that the NTB had unfairly dismissed Kankondi after finding her guilty of insubordination over the use of subsistence and travel allowances. Mwandingi ordered that the NTB should reinstate her in the position she held before her dismissal at the end of March 2016, and should pay an amount of N$1,9 million to her to compensate her for the earnings she lost following her dismissal.

The arbitrator's award was made an order of the Labour Court on 31 May, with acting judge Parker varying the award only by ordering that the NTB had to pay half of the compensation of N$1,9 million to Kankondi until an appeal against the arbitration award had been decided.

However, the NTB not only failed to comply with the order, but eleven days after the Labour Court's order had been issued, also went ahead to employ someone else in the position in which Kankondi was supposed to be reinstated.

Judge Masuku said he viewed that action in particular in a very serious light.

With the NTB arguing that it might lead to the loss of public funds if the compensation were to be paid to Kankondi and an appeal against the arbitrator's decision later succeeded, judge Masuku commented that such a concern was not a proper ground to disobey a court order. If the NTB's approach were to be tolerated, "no one could comply with a court order because every court order comes with a measure of pain, discomfort and inconvenience", he said.

He added: "Parties, in many cases, comply with court orders with tears flowing down their cheeks, not because they like it, but because it is the right thing to do."

The NTB will first have to comply with the order of 31 May before it will be allowed to ask the court to set aside the arbitrator's award, judge Masuku ruled. He struck the NTB's application from the court roll, and ordered it to pay Kankondi's legal costs in the matter.

He also directed that, once the NTB has complied with the court order, it may renew its application to the court.

Legal counsel Steve Rukoro represented the NTB when the matter was heard on 1 August. Sisa Namandje represented Kankondi.