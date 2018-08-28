26 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Electric Power Gets New Boss

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopian Electric Power, the state power generator, is welcoming Abraham Belay (PhD) as its new CEO. He replaces Azeb Asnake, the founding CEO.

Azeb was relieved from duty by the board, chaired by Girma Biru, effective August 22, 2018. She headed the institution for the past five years following the split of Ethiopian Electric from the former Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation.

The new appointee, Abraham, was previously director of the Cyber Technology Engineering Institute at the Information Network Security Agency.

Before assuming her position as CEO of Ethiopian Electric, Azeb had served as project manager of Gilgel Gibe III hydroelectric dam.

Azeb, who holds a BSc in civil engineering from Addis Abeba University, had also served as chair of the East African Power Pool, which has nine member countries.

Ethiopia

Prisoners Held With Lions, Hyenas - Former Somali Region President Omar Arrested

Clashes in the Somali region of Ethiopia led to the burning of churches, looting and rape. Police and PM Abiy Ahmed… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.