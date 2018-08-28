Ethiopia: Electric Power Gets New Boss

Ethiopian Electric Power, the state power generator, is welcoming Abraham Belay (PhD) as its new CEO. He replaces Azeb Asnake, the founding CEO.

Azeb was relieved from duty by the board, chaired by Girma Biru, effective August 22, 2018. She headed the institution for the past five years following the split of Ethiopian Electric from the former Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation.

The new appointee, Abraham, was previously director of the Cyber Technology Engineering Institute at the Information Network Security Agency.

Before assuming her position as CEO of Ethiopian Electric, Azeb had served as project manager of Gilgel Gibe III hydroelectric dam.

Azeb, who holds a BSc in civil engineering from Addis Abeba University, had also served as chair of the East African Power Pool, which has nine member countries.