25 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Partially Bans Juice Imports

Tagged:

Related Topics

The newly restructured Food & Drug Administration Authority banned the import of one-litre Rani Mango juice in plastic bottles due to a "colour change of the juice before the expiry date".

The Authority took the action following information received from the public. It also removed the product from all food shelves in the market.

The import ban followed the company's failure to bring documents and an explanation regarding the issues, after the authority's repeated requests, according to Abinet Wondimu, inspection head for the Food, Health and Healthcare Institutes at the Authority.

The company will continue importing its products bottled in 0.25lt and 1.5lt canned and plastic containers.

Ethiopia

Prisoners Held With Lions, Hyenas - Former Somali Region President Omar Arrested

Clashes in the Somali region of Ethiopia led to the burning of churches, looting and rape. Police and PM Abiy Ahmed… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.