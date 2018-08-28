Ethiopia: Authority Partially Bans Juice Imports

The newly restructured Food & Drug Administration Authority banned the import of one-litre Rani Mango juice in plastic bottles due to a "colour change of the juice before the expiry date".

The Authority took the action following information received from the public. It also removed the product from all food shelves in the market.

The import ban followed the company's failure to bring documents and an explanation regarding the issues, after the authority's repeated requests, according to Abinet Wondimu, inspection head for the Food, Health and Healthcare Institutes at the Authority.

The company will continue importing its products bottled in 0.25lt and 1.5lt canned and plastic containers.