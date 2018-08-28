25 August 2018

Ethiopia: Ministry Unifies Employers Confederation

The Ministry of Labour & Social Affairs has unified the two employers' rights advocates, Ethiopian Employers Federation and Ethiopia Employers Confederation.

The Ethiopian Employers Federation, the pioneer federation for over two decades and the Ethiopian employers confederation, established nearly a year ago, had a long-standing dispute over the seizure of power by leaders of the employer's associations and the federations.

"The split has created inconvenience for the operation of the government," said Hirut Woldemariam (PhD), labour minister.

"By unifying the two institutions we aspire to have a strong employers confederation," Hirut said.

The agreement was signed between Tadele Yimer president of the Federation and Getahun Husein, Confederation's president. The new confederation will start operation within 15 days.

