Namibia: Doing It for Gobabis

Gobabis-based Afro-pop and kwaito duo, Boniface Dungula (stage name Magicano) and Franklin van Wyk (stage name Franchise) have established a strong fan base at their home town, Gobabis, which they plan to share with the rest of the country.

While preparing to release their debut album, 'Eresting', the duo sat down with The Namibian to share their journey and what they wish to achieve with their first offering.

They started making music in 2009 but a lack of resources has delayed them from putting out a fully fledged album. "We have been making music for about nine years now but we had challenges sharing our music with the masses. We are thankful that we never gave up because today we are able to release a full album, something that we have always wanted to do," said Magicano.

Franchise says it feels great that their album is finally ready as completing it brought them stress. Now they need to make sure the album is marketed well. "It is a great feeling but we cannot say we are accomplished now just because we have an album out. We are just getting started. It has been very difficult to complete this album and, yes, we are relieved that it is done but the stress is still there. We need to get the music to the people outside our home town," added Magicano.

Franchise says the goal is to score a nomination at the 2019 Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) in the best newcomer category. "The people in our home town have showed us that they love our music, so in return we are working hard to be some of the artists from Omaheke region - Gobabis to be specific, doing great things in the music industry," said Franchise.

"We believe that there is nothing that can stop you from achieving your goals if you are serious. This is the mentality we want to impart to our fellow young people," added Magicano.

The album release party will be held in Witvlei on Friday, 31 August.