27 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Canary and the Coal Mine (Part 2) - the Story of Public Healthcare

analysis By Glenda Gray, Debbie Bradshaw and Leonard Gentle

The Competition Commission's Report, the Report of the Office of Health Standards which found that only five state hospitals in South Africa meet the required standards, the SA Human Rights Commission report on cancer care and, above all, the Esidimeni tragedy, tell us that the need for primary healthcare and universal access have never been more important. This two-part series is looking at what recent reports - the Second National Burden of Disease Study for South Africa; the 2016 Demographics and Health Survey of South Africa, and Saving Babies: A Triennial Report on Perinatal Mortality - are warning South Africans about the State of our Nation's Health.

Together with the three recent Health reports another recent report is very instructive. The Competition Commission's Report on the private healthcare industry reveals that overcharging and both cost-push inflation and demand-push inflation are pushing us into exorbitant outlays for healthcare.

At the same time the crisis of public hospitals - on which the vast majority of South Africa's people are reliant - is well known. This crisis is particularly daunting given government's commitment to universal access to...

