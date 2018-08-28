Africa: UNFPA enhances its managers' capacity to manage change process in the wake of ongoing transformation and challenges in the West and Central Africa region.

press release

Banjul, The Gambia - August 27, 2018: The Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, Hon. Ousainou ANM Darboe addressed the opening ceremony of the Change Management Training for UNFPA Representatives in West and Central Africa, on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 9 am at the Kairaba Hotel, in Banjul, The Gambia.

The "Change Management Meeting" is a certified training session, holding from 27 to 29 August 2018, primarily for UNFPA representatives from 23 country offices in the region. “Africa is changing, the world is changing, UNFPA must change to deliver the results we desire as per Agenda 2030 and Agenda2063” has said Mabingue Ngom Regional Director of UNFPA WCARO.

Similarly, a regional communications and advocacy retreat will hold from 28 to 30 August 2018, and bringing together communication officers from the regional and country offices. These two meetings take place in a decisive context for UNFPA in West and Central Africa. The reform of the United Nations system under way, a pretext for the training of representatives is taking place at a time when UNFPA WCARO had already anticipated the priorities of the region by developing rather innovative initiatives.

UNFPA engaging key stakeholders in the region to support priority issues of its mandate: Heads of State and Government, First Ladies, Journalists, Religious and Traditional Leaders, Private Sector, Civil Society and Youth Organizations are set to contribution to achieve the three transformative results of UNFPA's new strategic plan: Ending unmet need for family planning; Ending gender-based violence and Ending preventable maternal deaths.

Note to editors:

The Gambia's First Ladies committed to contribute to UNFPA’s mandate, especially maternal health and ending fistula, will be part of a dinner with the agency and the media on the theme: "For safe motherhood ". Dinner will be held on August 30 at 7 pm at the Coco Ocean Hotel.

UNFPA wants through its mandate in the region to end maternal mortality, harmful practices, gender-based violence and female genital mutilation as well as the complications they can cause to women health like fistula. To achieve this, the organization intends to promote sexual and reproductive health as much as possible, empowering women and young people to contribute to the demographic dividend and ensure the well-being of African populations.

The opportunity of UNFPA’s Regional Director presence, Mabingué Ngom in The Gambia, as well as representatives of the agency in the 23 countries of West and Central Africa including those of the SWEDD initiative that aims at empowering women in the Sahel will be used to exchange with the media on the impact of UNFPA initiatives in the lives of people but also in the present and future transformations in West and Central Africa.

UNFPA WCARO covers 23 countries, including 14 Francophone countries (Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, and Togo); 5 English speaker’s countries (Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and The Gambia); 3 Portuguese speakers (Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau and Sao Tome & Principe); and a Spanish speaker (Equatorial Guinea).

Contact : UNFPA The Gambia | Haddy Jonga Programme Analyst, Communication | Tel : +220 4494790 | E-mail : jonga@unfpa.org UNFPA WCARO | Habibou DIA - Media Specialist | Tel : +221 78 620 45 13 | E-mail : dia@unfpa.org