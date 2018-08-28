South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Fight - We'd Better Get Used to Chaos and Loathing in SA's Contested Metros

analysis

On Monday morning the Economic Freedom Fighters, voting on a motion brought by the United Democratic Movement and supported by the ANC, were able to remove the DA Speaker of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Jonathan Lawack, and then, later in the day, the mayor Athol Trollip himself. No matter what happens next, this major political tremor is going to have a seismic impact upon governance, and it will possibly be felt in other metropolitans around the country.

The UDM's Mongameli Bobani was voted in as the new mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro on Monday, and then he appointed a new Mayoral Committee. And there is still the EFF's action in Tshwane to come this week. There is still much ground to cover, and very difficult political decisions to canvass. At the moment, it appears the only safe prediction to make is that there will be more chaos in local government soon.

The successful motion to remove Jonathan Lawack from the position of NMB Speaker came about only because of the behaviour of what currently...