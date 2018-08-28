South Africa: Major Misconceptions That Undermine Universities in South Africa

analysis

To make the dominant function of South African universities the simple pursuit of quantitative redress is misguided. It is a recipe for failure. A deep historical irony will be the turning of such higher education institutions into credential factories and degree mills. It is further ironic because the new group of beneficiaries, predominantly black, will receive so little for their struggles.

No university can have as its main organising principle the single-minded pursuit of widened access, or redress, or "transformation", whatever synonym is favoured in the discussion. In the evolution of the modern university throughout the world this objective came late, only in the 19th and then 2oth centuries. This came at the end of more than 1,000 years of institutional development in higher education.

There are persuasive reasons for thinking that to pursue a favoured goal like redress as the dominating function of our universities in the future is to rush up a blind alley.

Currently South African universities face...