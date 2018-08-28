South Africa: Lindiwe Sisulu On Fallout From Trump's Tweet

analysis

Key officials of the South African government can't seem to quite agree whether US President Donald Trump's threat to investigate land expropriation without compensation could harm this country.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu expressed concern that the investigation could lead to South Africa being suspended from preferential access to the US market under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). But her acting director-general Mxolisi Nkosi dismissed the threat, insisting that AGOA was a multilateral (multinational) agreement between the US and African countries and so South Africa could not be suspended from it unilaterally.

Trump Tweeted on Thursday that he has asked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "closely study the South Africa land seizures and the large scale killings of farmers. South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers," Trump said.

Sisulu could barely contain her fury about Trump's remarks at a press briefing in Pretoria on Monday, calling the US President's characterisation of land...