28 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Clandistine Laboratory

Gauteng — A 42 year old suspect is expected to appear at the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court today following his arrest on Sunday for allegedly running a clandestine laboratory.

The suspect at a plot in Muldersdrift, west of Johannesburg by an integrated team comprising of the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, and K9 unit. The Hawks received information of yet another drug and executed a search and seizure warrant at the premises and found the suspect processing Methcathinone or CAT. Members managed to seize drug manufacturing apparatus, chemicals and CAT worth over R5million.

The suspect will be facing charges of dealing and manufacturing drugs. Investigations continue.

South Africa

