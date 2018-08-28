28 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: JSC Meets in Nairobi Over Top Judge's Graft Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Wasuna

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) met on Tuesday morning following reports that a Supreme Court judge is facing criminal charges.

Minutes before 9am, JSC members trickled into their boardroom on the second floor of the Supreme Court at the heart of Nairobi's central business district.

Half an hour later Prof Tom Ojienda, who represents the Law Society of Kenya at the commission, rushed out of the building.

Other members of the JSC are Chief Justice David Maraga, who chairs the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu, Mercy Deche (vice chairperson), Emily Ominde and Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

At around 10.15am, CJ Maraga left the boardroom and walked into his office on the first floor.

While the Nation team on site did not see Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajji, his official vehicle and chase cars were spotted at the top court's parking when the JSC walked into the meeting.

But by the time Prof Ojienda walked out of the building, Mr Haji's official vehicle and chase cars were gone, indicating that he may have left through the back entrance reserved for Judge Maraga and his deputy.

Staff at the Supreme Court went on about their business as usual, with the majority avoiding contact with journalists.

Kenya

Kenyatta and Trump - in Search of a Reputation Boost

The meeting between US President Trump and Kenyan President Kenyatta served the interests of both leaders at least in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.