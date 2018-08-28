South Africa: It Was Incredibly Tough, Says Relieved Anderson

Kevin Anderson said he was happy to reach the US Open second round after beating America's Ryan Harrison in "incredibly tough" conditions.

The fifth-seeded South African overcame a two sets to one deficit to beat the world No 53 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Anderson needed four hours and 14 minutes to clinch victory against a gutsy Harrison and a large partisan crowd on show court 17.

"I was expecting a challenge out here today against Ryan. I have a lot of respect for Ryan, he played great tonight. I have played Ryan a few times and it shows you how many great players there are in the draw and each match is indeed a challenge," Anderson said following his victory.

Anderson added that the conditions on court were "incredibly tough". "It was so hot and humid and I was losing so much fluid it made it real tough."

The 6ft 8in giant concluded by saying that he loved competing and playing in New York, having reached the final last year before losing to world No 1 Rafael Nadal.

"It means so much to me and I try my best for every single point, you don't win them all but the ones you do win like this match make the hard work and pain definitely worth it. And as for the crowds, there was good support for both Ryan and I which makes it so much enjoyable and I must thank all those who came out to give us support."

Source: Sport24