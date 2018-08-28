South Africa: National Public Service Women Management Week Kicks Off in Mthatha

press release

A frenzy of song and dance by delegates from National Office and different provinces set a jovial mood during the official opening of the first SAPS Public Service Women Management Week yesterday 27 August 2018. Mthatha Airport Hanger will be home to these delegates for this week as they meet to set up an agenda aimed to alter and improve the SAPS women's working conditions.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner welcomed The Deputy National Commissioner: Human Resource Management, Lt Gen Bonang Mgwenya and Lt Gen Francinah Vuma- Deputy National Commissioner: Management Advisory Services, all senior management members and delegates to Eastern Cape Province.

"l know this may be the first, nevertheless it is not the last of its kind. When l received the nod that EC will host, l had jitters as a result of anxiety. Hosting South Africa is a mammoth task and a logistical nightmare. I welcome you and as the province we are overwhelmed by the task of hosting this event," she said.

She highlighted a few challenges confronting crime fighting saying this province is not immune from crime although some of the challenges may not be insurmountable. "We have a rural terrain without infrastructure. We had a challenge of ukuthwala and rape that cuts across age including child headed families.

She also shed some light on the living conditions facing some of the police members. "Our members are living in appalling conditions," she revealed.

Lt Gen Vuma responded to some of the challenges highlighted by the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner.

"Within these few days we want to experience your challenges and when we sit in boardrooms attending meetings we can say 'we know what happens in Eastern Cape.' As we celebrate women's month we are reminded of women who started this fight and paved the way. Let us not forget those women," said Lt Gen Vuma.

She, recalled a century long list of women's struggles and also touched on discipline and respect. "Let us treat each other as human beings. We are given a platform of authority and people that look up to us. Let us use this authority responsible and not oppress others," she quipped.

Lt Gen Mgwenya addressed the delegates to say reminding them that they have been granted an opportunity to 'set the agenda.'

"For a very long time we were made to believe it is by chance that women occupy senior leadership positions. We will be doing introspection to say come five years we have a female National Commissioner. We need to begin to talk about it so that it can happen," she added.

She said the gathering is a call to government to say women are ready to lead SAPS and their destiny.

Addressing the delegates directly she emphasized that there is no alternative way to do the work at hand. "You are going to take the agenda unapologetically. We are going to be those women who will leave the legacy of the agenda. We have to reclaim our space, "she said emphatically. Reading Maya Angelou's phenomenal Woman poem she reminded the women of how special they are.

The delegates were later divided into groups by Divisional Commissioner: HRM- Lt Gen Ntshiea to visit Central, Ngangelizwe, Madeira, Bityi and Tsolo police stations, Special Schools and other local orphanages, to see the situation affecting the SAPS women's living conditions under and general community.

The delegates dug deep in their pockets to donate money to ensure that they leave something when visiting while the Gift of givers confirmed they will be also coming to donate parcels to the deserving beneficiaries.