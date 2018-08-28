Liberia: Ecobank Foundation Holds

Ecobank, in partnership with the Global Fund and Humentum, has organized a 2-day financial management workshop for healthcare practitioners in Liberia, a press release has said.

The main goal of the workshop was to train and empower employees of health facilities in basic financial and cash management to ensure that the scarce resources of the Ministry of Health is properly used and managed to enable the citizens get the best of health care.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia, Mr. George Mensah-Asante said; "Ecobank is committed to supporting community welfare and development.

Being the leading bank in Liberia, Ecobank will continue to support worthy ventures that promote good health delivery and contribute meaningfully to the general wellbeing of Liberians". "We at Ecobank see good health as the state of mind where individuals are free to accomplish their dreams, rather than the absence of diseases. We are mindful that health generally impacts employees, employers, local communities and nations in many ways and that is why we continue to contribute in diverse ways towards improving health care delivery in Liberia", he concluded.

Also speaking at the event, the Financial Controller at the Ministry of Health, Atty. K. Jlateh Sayor commended Ecobank and Global Fund for organizing the workshop.

According to Atty. Sayor, the need to apply best financial practices in global fund management cannot be overemphasized.

He encouraged the participants to take the training seriously as it will help them immensely in managing global fund grants.

On his part, the Country Manager of Global Fund Ibrahima Diakite, urged the participants to remain focused throughout the training to ensure transparency and accountability in executing their duties when they return to their respective posts.

The Ecobank Foundation is the primary sponsor of the bank's partnership with the Global Fund.

This initiative also forms part of the bank's corporate social responsibility which focuses on education and health.

Ecobank has over the years contributed heavily to the education and health sectors in the country. This is evident by several donations made to orphanage homes, distribution of educational materials and renovation of schools. Also, the donation of an ambulance, toiletries, and medical supplies, as well as the recent donation of water dispensers and treatment to over 40 health facilities in the country.