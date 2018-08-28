27 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Condemns Acts of Mob Attacks and Vigilantism

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has noted with concern the mob attack and vigilantism which took place on Sunday, 26 August 2018 in Dindini Location A/A, Mbizana.

It is alleged that the deceased person was an interim chief in the area and that a group of people marched to his homestead after holding a meeting. He was severely attacked and his home set alight.

Six suspects, aged between 28 and 57 years old were arrested soon after the incident and will appear on 28th August in the Mbizana magistrate's court on charges of murder and malicious damage to property.

The Provincial Commissioner has condemned this cruel attack. 'Taking the law into one's hands is a serious contravention of the laws of the country and is condemned in the most strongest terms. These senseless acts must cease and those who continue to ignore our warnings will be dealt with harshly and without concession,' added Lt Gen Ntshinga.

The reason and motive behind this gruesome attack forms part of the investigation. I call upon the members of the community to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

