Liberia: Weah Leaves for China Today

President George Manneh Weah is expected to depart the country today, August 27, 2018 for Beijing, China, to join other African leaders for the 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), an Executive Mansion release said.

The summit, with the theme: "China and Africa: toward an even stronger community with a shared future through win-win cooperation", will be convened in Beijing on Sept 3-4.

The leaders from Africa and China will meet against the background of a world becoming increasingly multi polar with a globalized rising cultural diversity, and more and more digitalized societies. African leaders, representatives of related regional organizations in Africa and international organizations will participate in the summit.

The objectives of FOCAC include equal consultation, enhancing understanding, expanding consensus, strengthening friendship and promoting cooperation between African countries and China.

It can be recalled on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at the Capitol during the dedication of two newly constructed annexes, President Dr. George Manneh Weah recounted China's numerous contributions to Liberia, and noted that their contributions will always be remembered by the government and people of Liberia.

He said during the occasion: "Liberia and the People's Republic of China have a longstanding relationship for over 40 years; the relationship continues on the path of growing stronger for the benefits of both the peoples of Liberia and the People's Republic of China."

President will also use the visit to explore new frontiers for increased trade between Liberia and the People's Republic of China for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The Liberia leader is accompanied by an array of government officials led by Foreign Minister Gbezohngar Findley, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe, among others.

While away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to the President, Nathaniel Farlo McGill, will chair the affairs of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President, Madam Jewel Howard Taylor; and via telephone conversation with the President.

The President is expected to return to Liberia September 9, 2018.