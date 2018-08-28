Botswana: Gabion Structure Controls Desertification

Kanye — Desertification remains one of the major environmental challenges in Botswana and the world over, with loss of habitat, bio-diversity as well as reduced ground water recharge impacting on mankind.

In an interview with BOPA, senior forestry and range resource officer, Mr Joseph Seema explained that there are however some ways to combat soil erosion such as the construction of gabion control structure as well as planting cactus plants.

Mr Seema stated that gabion structures are made up of stacked stone filled gabions, tied together with strong wire to control soil erosion in affected areas and said the office has since constructed a total of 47 gabion control structures in Ntlhantlhe.

The one metre high gabions are constructed on the slopes as well as on the stream edges damaged by running water, and also emphasised that some plants can also be used as control method to reduce desertification.

He said the method act as an excellent technique to protect the landscape and the shape of land explaining that the office planted 56 aloe vera plants in the affected areas around Ntlhantlhe.

Mr Seema explained that the aloe Vera plants are a good because their roots hold soil together, thus preventing winds and rain from washing away top soil.

According to Mr Seema desertification is caused by overgrazing, global warming as well as deforestation and said Botswana became a member of United Nations Convention to Combat desertification in 1995.END

Source : BOPA