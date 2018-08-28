Kenya: MP Sabina Chege Marks 40th Birthday With Lavish Party

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege over the weekend hosted a lavish party to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The birthday bash was attended by family, friends and fellow Members of Parliament.

Among the noticeable faces was youthful Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Dagoretti South MP John, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris, former Minisiter Amos Kimunya, former Nairobi Woman Rep Rachel Shebesh.

The guest were entertained by gospel singer Bahati alongside comedians Ole Matope and Sleepy David.

Sabina, a mother of three, let herself loose during the party and at some point allowed herself to be showered with champagne.

Days before the birthday party, Sabina had caused a ruckus in Parliament after some of her male colleagues raised an eyebrow on her choice of clothes.

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo took to the floor to protest that Sabina was inappropriately dressed in a short sleeved white blouse that revealed her upper chest and arms.

In her rebuttal Sabina, claimed Maanzo was seeking her attention.

" I don't know what is wrong with Maanzo. Yes it is my birthday today and he wished to wish me a happy birthday. I have got his attention and I think that is what he wanted" Sabina defended herself.

Maanzo's concerns were seconded by Majority Leader Aden Duale and Minority Leader John Mbadi.

However Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi dismissed the legislators' concerns and allowed House business to proceed