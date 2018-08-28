Liberian Muslims Lauded for Upholding Unity

Mr. Kamara: "I am happy that the Muslims in Liberia are now worshiping in unity."

The chairman of the National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL) Sheikh Omaru Kamara has hailed Muslims in Liberia for heeding to the institution's call for unity during the just-ended celebration marking this year's Eid-al-Adha (Abraham Day) observance in the country.

In less than 24 hours to the Eid-al-Adha prayer, over 20,000 Muslims in Liberia on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, assembled at the open-air Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), to celebrate the day, the first time in decades that the country's Muslims prayed in such unison and under one Imam in ways that demonstrated strength and cohesiveness.

Sheikh Kamara expressed appreciation to fellow Muslims in the country for obeying the leadership's call for unity among Muslims, something he said is also approved by the Almighty Allah (God) in the Holy Quran.

He spoke in an interview with reporters shortly after holding the prayer service.

"I am very happy that we Muslims in Liberia were able to come and pray together under one umbrella on the occasion marking Ed-al-Adha at the ATS. Contrary to what people say that Liberian Muslims are deeply divided, and therefore cannot come together as a unit, Tuesday's unity prayer however points to those who are still pessimistic about our unity and cohesiveness that they are going with the wrong impression," Mr. Kamara said.

He implored detractors, who he said are bent on spreading misinformation and purporting to be leaders of the country's Muslim community, to immediately desist from such ugly tendency.

"We are also aware that some people are purporting to be Muslim leaders of the country, and they are the only ones who can best represent Islam in Liberia. We want to state here clearly that the unity we demonstrated during Eid Mubarak prayer sends out a trust and confidence in the country in the council's ability and capability to speak and ably represent all Muslims in this country everywhere and hence, other than those elected as heads of the NMCL. Therefore, no one should make any false impression out there that they are the leaders of Muslims in Liberia," Kamara said.

He said the problem with Liberians is that no one sees his friend as brother, "and that everyone is just fighting everyone in this country. This is time that we bring back the spirit of peace, national unity and reconciliation, not only among Muslims and Christians, but all Liberians. The only way we can achieve peace and development in this country is for us to unite as one people, because even the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad spoke of unity."

Kamara also called on all Liberians to rally around President George Weah Government, to promote national unity among Liberians, including promoting peace and development.

"If Liberians agree to unite," Sheikh Kamara added, "the benefits would be plenty, because more investors will be encouraged and happy to come and invest in our country. On the other hand, if we do not mend our forces as Liberians, we will not get what we want as Liberians, and that is why we are praying for the President and the Vice President of this government to succeed," Mr. Kamara said.

The program brought together Muslims from different locations across Liberia, including Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Gbarpolu, Margibi, and Montserrado counties.

Tuesday's 'Eid Mubarak' prayer, which took place on August 21, began with a clarion call to Muslims across the country to unite in the name of Islam and national unity.

Eid Mubarak marks Eid Al-Adha, a day where the faithful celebrates the second of two major holidays in Islam. The day begins with morning prayers, visits to friends and family and exchange of gifts, after which a feast is held.