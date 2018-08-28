28 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Did Uhuru Try to Impress Trump With His New American Accent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Uhuru Kenyatta/Facebook
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to President Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House.
By Mwende Kasujja

Kenyans online have noticed how President Uhuru Kenyatta quickly acquired an American accent during talks with US President Donald Trump.

President Kenyatta held bilateral talks with President Trump at White House on Monday where they agreed to improve trade and security between the two nations.

In a clip of President Kenyatta's brief address to the media, he pulled off an American accent thanking President Trump and First Lady Melania for their warm welcome.

In another video, President Kenyatta started off the talks with optimism of how the discussion will benefit Kenya. His host adds that it was a great day for the Kenyan delegation to be the US because the stock market was doing well.

'You picked a very good day to visit, we are all in a very good mood' ~ Trump to Uhuru #KenyaUSrelations pic.twitter.com/HkF5RpnOAT

- Augustine Sang 🇰🇪 (@Sang_254) August 27, 2018

Kenyans who watched clips commented on President Kenyatta's accent saying;

@wanjaah; "President Uhuru has the Kenyan accent when speaking English and the American accent 😂. Anyways that was a fairly successful meeting with the DT."

@stephgithinji46 stated; "Uhuru pulled some accent hapo kando ya Trump. I say siku mbili tu na isha anza ku flow."

@Kimanzi_ wrote; "Uhuru has a campaign accent, central accent, Kenyanese accent and the one he talks to western world leaders with."

Uhuru's accent when he was asked to say something by Trump. pic.twitter.com/hoqK2gFNsb

- Phantéau (@_wangwe) August 28, 2018

Kenya

Kenyatta and Trump - in Search of a Reputation Boost

The meeting between US President Trump and Kenyan President Kenyatta served the interests of both leaders at least in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.