Liberia: Sinoe Port Gains Momentum in ISPs Regulation

The Port of Greenville is gaining some momentum for being one of the leading and safe ports for business outside of Monrovia, a release has said.

According to the release, the move came after experts from the West Africa Maritime Security Consultancy in collaboration with Liberia Maritime Authority carried on Security risks assessment at the port in line with International Ship and Port Security (ISPS).

The experts also carried on assessment of the oil bulking site of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) within the port facility.

"GVL will be one of the major users of the port, because the company is building an oil tanker for storage and also for shipping," the release said.

Head of the team, Ernest Omaboe, said GVL contracted their services to do a Port Facility Security Plan (PFSP) in order to keeps the company's facility under compliance of the ISPS code.

Omaboe then briefed the port management on other challenges that are very much cardinal to maintaining compliance, something he said the Greenville Port is now experiencing vessels traffic, where more bigger vessels are on the way coming, and will definitely draws the attention of the US Coastguards, who are the the principal auditors for all ISPS compliance Port.

Inspectorate team posed at the port with the PM (3rd from left).

On behalf of Liberia Maraitme Authority (LMA), Daniel Tarr said GVL will be observing two different acts of compliance, the ISPS, and International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargo Code, and Oil Spill preparedness and response, the release said.

The Port Manager, Alex S. Noah, welcomed the guests on behalf of his National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director Madam Celia Cuffy Brown, and assured them that the able leadership of NPA will provide their unwavering commitments, ensuring Greenville Port remains ISPS level one at all times.

Noah boasted of the level of technical work that is ongoing within the Port facility, and confidently informed the guests that all of those concerns will be handled soon.

"I trust my boss lady, because explicit confidence from her got me here today with all of these latest development ongoing," said Mr. Noah.

Authors

Ishmael F. Menkor