Rwanda: The Three Books President Kagame Recommends for the Youth to Read

Photo: The New Times

President Paul Kagame has revealed the three books that he thinks the youth should read.

During the recent #MeetThePresident, President Kagame advised the young people to continue seeking knowledge and invest in education.

This follows his recent interactive meeting with young Rwandan professionals which took place in Kigali in which one of the participants asked him to recommend books that he thinks the youth can read for inspiration.

The request, which was made by a Rwandan student in China, came after the Head of State advised the young people to continue seeking knowledge and invest in education.

"You talked about keeping increasing our knowledge and keep educating ourselves. If I am not mistaken, one of the best ways to increasing our knowledge is reading books. I would like to ask if you don't mind to tell us your three favorite books that you'd recommend young people to read," the student asked.

To this, the President said he would answer through twitter, of which he is an avid user.

Indeed, around midnight on Monday, Kagame tweeted the titles of the three books.

"Regarding our last discussion at the #MeetThePresident Forum..." the President said in a tweet.

Adding that, "I recommend the following books: 1. How Will You Measure Your Life- Clayton M. Christensen, James Allworth, and Karen Dillon. 2. Emotional Intelligence (Working with Emotional Intelligence)-Daniel Goleman 3. Thunder from the East-Nicholas D.Kristof & Sheryl WuDunn,".

Here is a little bit more about the books recommended by the President:

How Will You Measure Your Life?

This is a book by Clayton M. Christensen, James Allworth, and Karen Dillon.

Christensen, the lead author of this book, is one of the world's leading thinkers on innovation and New York Times bestselling author of The Innovator's Dilemma.

In fact, in 2011 he was named the world's most influential business thinker in a biennial ranking conducted by Thinkers50.

In the book, he draws upon his business research to offer a series of guidelines for finding meaning and happiness in life.

He used examples from his own experiences to explain how high achievers can all too often fall into traps that lead to unhappiness.

Emotional Intelligence (Working with Emotional Intelligence)

This is a book by Daniel Goleman. In the book, he argues that emotional intelligence matters twice as much in the workplace as cognitive abilities like IQ or technical expertise

For the starters, you will also get an understanding of what emotional intelligence is and why it matters over IQ.

Basically, the author reveals the skills that distinguish star performers in every field, from entry-level jobs to top executive positions.

Thunder from the East

This is a 2000 book co-authored by husband and wife team Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn. It portrays the rise of Asia.

In the book, the authors argue that the economic crisis that devastated millions of people was the best thing that could have happened to Asia, highlighting a few lessons from the crisis.

It is a must read as well.

All the three books are available on Amazon.